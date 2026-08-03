Assam to engage IIT-Guwahati for long-term Brahmaputra erosion solution: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 2 said the state government will engage experts from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) to develop a long-term solution to the recurring river erosion caused by the Brahmaputra.

The chief minister made the announcement after visiting erosion-hit areas, including Chabua, Balijan, Pukhurijan, Dinjan and Rahmoria, in Dibrugarh district to assess the situation and interact with affected residents.

“Our teams are working to mitigate the problem. I will soon have a meeting with experts from IIT-Guwahati to find a lasting solution to the issue,” Sarma said.

He described riverbank erosion, particularly along the Brahmaputra, as one of Assam’s biggest geographical challenges, noting that the state continues to lose large stretches of land every year.

The government is working to strengthen vulnerable riverbanks by using modern technology and scientific methods, the chief minister said.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, experts from IIT-Guwahati will be engaged to develop a sustainable and long-term strategy to address erosion caused by the Brahmaputra.

The proposed scientific intervention will complement the state government’s Rs 90-crore erosion mitigation project, which is aimed at protecting vulnerable riverbank areas and reducing the impact on local communities.

During his visit, Sarma interacted with residents affected by erosion and assured them of the government’s continued support.

The chief minister said the state government remains committed to implementing long-term protective measures to safeguard erosion-prone areas and prevent further loss of land and property.