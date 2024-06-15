Assam government is set to establish the Kaziranga Orchid Park, a new attraction aimed at boosting tourism and conserving endangered orchid species in the state. The park is being developed by the Horticulture Department under the guidance of Agriculture Minister Atul Bora.

In a tweet on June 15, Bora stated, "The Kaziranga Orchid Park, being set up by the Horticulture Department of the Assam Government, is set to become a significant addition to Kaziranga's thriving tourism sector."

Assam is home to approximately 800 species of orchids, out of which 70 are classified as endangered. "The orchid park aims not only to become a popular tourist attraction but also to implement special measures to ensure the survival of these endangered species," Bora wrote.

During a site visit to Kohora, the minister inspected the construction progress and emphasised the need for expediting the work. "Today, I inspected the construction site at Kohora and assessed the progress of the work. I have already instructed the relevant Horticulture Department officials to expedite the completion of the construction," he stated.

The Kaziranga Orchid Park is expected to attract nature enthusiasts, botanists, and eco-tourists, further bolstering the region's tourism industry. Authorities are working closely with local communities and stakeholders to ensure the project's sustainable development and incorporate educational programs to raise awareness about conservation efforts.