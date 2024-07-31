Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 31, announced that centres for issuing Aadhaar cards and birth certificates will be established at all medical colleges across the state. This decision comes as part of a series of measures aimed at improving healthcare services and administrative efficiency.

The announcement followed a high-level meeting chaired by Sarma with principals of all 13 medical colleges in Assam and other officials. During the meeting, it was revealed that patient footfall at medical colleges has doubled since 2021, highlighting the significant expansion of public health infrastructure in the state.

"We are seeing a 100% increase in patients availing services at medical colleges since 2021, exemplifying the expansion of public health infrastructure in the State," Sarma stated in a tweet following the meeting.

Today I chaired a meeting with Principals of all 13 medical colleges in Assam along with other officials.



Since 2021, we are seeing a 100% increase in patients availing services at medical colleges, exemplifying the expansion of public health infrastructure in the State.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/IEo3GOJbFk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 31, 2024

The chief minister also outlined additional key decisions, including the creation of a specialised cadre to hire doctors and faculty at market rates to address any shortages. Furthermore, efforts will be made to enhance coordination between Deputy Commissioners and college principals.

This initiative builds upon the success of a pilot programme launched in June at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH) in Barpeta. FAAMCH became the first medical institution in Assam to provide newborns with birth certificates and UID numbers upon discharge, setting a new standard for administrative efficiency in the state's healthcare system.