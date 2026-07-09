Assam to expand model Anganwadi Centres, Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirms focus on early childhood development
Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam is expanding Model Anganwadi Centres across the state. The push is aimed at improving learning, nutrition, healthcare and overall child development.
- Sarma shared the update on X on July 9 publicly
- He said the centres will offer nurturing spaces for children
- The programme is designed to improve learning, nutrition, healthcare and overall development
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 9 reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening early childhood care and education by transforming Anganwadi Centres into vibrant learning spaces for children.
Sharing the update on X, the Chief Minister said the government is creating Model Anganwadi Centres that provide a nurturing environment where children can learn, grow and receive quality care.
"For my little bhagins, only the very best," Sarma wrote, highlighting the government's focus on improving facilities for young children across the state.
According to the Chief Minister, more than 3,800 Model Anganwadi Centres have already been established in Assam, with many more planned as part of the state's ongoing efforts to enhance child welfare and early childhood development.
The initiative aims to modernise Anganwadi infrastructure while ensuring better learning environments, nutrition, healthcare and overall development for children, reinforcing the government's commitment to building a stronger foundation for future generations.
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