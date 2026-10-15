Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 15 said the state government would expand its education assistance schemes and consider increasing the monthly financial support provided to students, as it steps up efforts to curb social problems such as child marriage and early motherhood.

Sarma was speaking at a programme to distribute cheques for the October instalment under the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina and Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu schemes, which together cover around 5.42 lakh students across the state.

Under the Nijut Moina scheme, 4,39,598 girl students will receive assistance this year, with Rs 48.22 crore earmarked for the first instalment. The Nijut Babu scheme will cover 1,02,501 male students, with Rs 10.37 crore being disbursed as the first instalment.

The chief minister said the schemes were designed to encourage students to continue their education, reduce the financial burden on families and address social problems linked to early marriage and school dropouts.

Assam steps up efforts against child marriage

Sarma said child marriage and early motherhood remained concerns in several districts of Assam. Referring to figures cited by him from the National Family Health Survey, he said girls in some areas were getting married at a very young age and that early motherhood continued to pose a serious social challenge.

He said the state government had launched a campaign against child marriage, leading to the arrest of more than 10,000 people in cases related to underage marriages.

Alongside enforcement, the government introduced the Nijut Moina scheme in 2024 to help girls continue their education and reduce the pressure to marry early, he said.

Sarma claimed that college enrolment among girls had increased significantly since the scheme's introduction, while the number of students dropping out midway through their studies had declined. He also pointed to a fall in child marriage in the state, citing findings from the National Family Health Survey.

The Nijut Babu scheme, meanwhile, was introduced to encourage boys to pursue higher education and ease the financial burden on their parents. Sarma said the initiative had also helped increase male enrolment in colleges.

“When the number of beneficiaries under schemes such as Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu increases, it does not cause us anxiety. Instead, it fills us with joy that these schemes are helping lakhs of students turn their dreams into determination,” he said.

More courses and universities to be covered

The chief minister announced that both schemes would be expanded next year to include students of Srimanta Sankardeva University, Auniati University, Krishnaguru Adhyatmik University and Pragjyotishpur University.

Female students pursuing ANM, GNM and BSc Nursing courses would also be brought under the Nijut Moina scheme, he said.

Sarma added that students would be able to receive assistance for September through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) after the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. The government would also consider increasing the financial assistance offered under both schemes, he said.

Urging students to attend classes regularly and make full use of the opportunities available to them, Sarma stressed the need for practical education and stronger links between academic institutions and entrepreneurship.

He said Assam should work towards establishing incubation centres and developing startup ecosystems in every college to help students turn ideas into businesses.

The chief minister also highlighted the government's employment initiatives, stating that around 1.60 lakh government jobs had been provided over the past five years, while two lakh young people had been covered under a self-employment promotion scheme.

The government was also working to create a favourable environment for industrialisation and investment to expand employment opportunities for young people, he added.