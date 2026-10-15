Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 15 announced plans to expand the Nijut Moina scheme next year, with students pursuing B.Sc Nursing and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses also set to receive financial assistance under the programme.

The announcement was made during a ceremonial distribution of the first instalment of financial assistance under the Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes at the Jyoti-Bishnu Auditorium in Guwahati. Students welcomed the Chief Minister at the event.

The schemes are part of the state government’s initiatives to provide financial support to students. The proposed expansion of Nijut Moina is expected to extend its coverage to more eligible students pursuing professional nursing courses.

According to Education Department official Narayan Konwar, the Nijut Moina scheme has so far covered around 6.13 lakh girl students across Assam.

The distribution of financial assistance under the two schemes was presented as a festive gift for students ahead of Durga Puja. Further details regarding the expansion of the Nijut Moina scheme are awaited.