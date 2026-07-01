Assam to expand solar irrigation under PM-KUSUM to bridge irrigation gap: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 1 said the state government is working to bridge the irrigation gap by expanding irrigation facilities to more than 27 lakh hectares, with a major focus on scaling up solar-powered irrigation under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

Sharing the update on X, the Chief Minister said the government aims to rapidly increase the coverage of solar water pumps across the state to ensure year-round irrigation, improve agricultural productivity and enhance farmers' incomes.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Sarma noted that nearly 70 per cent of Assam's population depends on agriculture, with 85 per cent of farmers being small and marginal landholders.

He said the state has long faced challenges such as erratic monsoon rainfall, inadequate water retention mechanisms, recurring droughts and dependence on costly diesel-powered pumps, which have affected agricultural output.

According to the Chief Minister, the expansion of solar-powered irrigation will provide farmers with year-round access to water, encourage diversified cropping, increase agricultural participation and reduce carbon emissions by replacing diesel pumps with clean energy solutions.

The initiative forms part of the state's broader efforts to modernise agriculture and improve the livelihoods of farmers through sustainable and climate-resilient irrigation infrastructure.