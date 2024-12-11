Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to discuss hydroelectric power collaboration during his upcoming visit to Bhutan, focusing on how the state can leverage Bhutanese energy resources.

Sarma revealed he will travel to Bhutan from December 17 to 19, following a royal invitation from King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to attend the country's National Day celebrations.

"We will discuss how Assam can benefit from Bhutan's hydel power," Sarma told reporters on Wednesday. The visit aims to explore potential power generation partnerships, drinking water projects, and the Jal Sinchen scheme.

The Chief Minister emphasised the strategic importance of the trip, highlighting potential opportunities for cross-border infrastructure development and energy cooperation.

"I am honoured to have received an invitation from His Majesty," Sarma said, indicating the diplomatic significance of the upcoming visit.