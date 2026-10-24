Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 24 announced that the process to fill 5,734 vacancies across six departments will begin on February 1, 2027, giving aspirants three months to prepare for the recruitment drive.

In a post on X, Sarma said the recruitment process would cover vacancies in Assam Police, the Forest Department, Home Guards, the Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO), Fire and Emergency Services, and the Prisons Department.

Assam Police accounts for the highest number of vacancies, with 2,236 posts, followed by the Forest Department with 1,307 posts.

The department-wise vacancy distribution is as follows:

Assam Police: 2,236 posts

Forest Department: 1,307 posts

Home Guards: 827 posts

Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO): 684 posts

Fire and Emergency Services: 489 posts

Prisons Department: 191 posts

Announcing the recruitment timeline, the Chief Minister said the process would begin on February 1, 2027, and urged young aspirants to use the intervening three months to prepare.

“And the jobs begin! On February 1, 2027, we will begin the process to fill up over 5,700 posts across six departments. My young friends have three full months to prepare themselves and give their best to be selected as one among the 5,734,” Sarma said in his post.

The announcement comes as the state government prepares for another round of recruitment across police and other departments. Further details regarding the recruitment notifications, eligibility criteria and application schedules are awaited.