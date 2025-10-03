Assam to form judicial commission to probe Zubeen Garg’s death

Assam will set up a judicial commission to investigate the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on October 3.

The commission will be led by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court. Speaking in a Facebook live session, Sarma urged anyone with information or videos related to Garg’s death to come forward and provide evidence before the commission.

Garg passed away on September 19 in Singapore while swimming, shortly after travelling there to attend the 4th NorthEast India Festival. The circumstances of his death remain unclear.

The state’s Criminal Investigation Department is already probing the case, following the registration of more than 60 FIRs across Assam.

Authorities say the commission aims to consolidate the investigation and ensure a thorough, transparent inquiry.