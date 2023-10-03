Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that by 2026, the state is projected to generate over 300 MW of power from solar energy.

This is part of the state's efforts towards sustainable and renewable energy sources.

Taking to his X handle, CM Sarma wrote, "Over 300 MW of Assam’s power needs will soon come from Solar. Our State will play a key role in generating energy from renewable sources."

Further multiple solar power projects are in the pipeline to boost the energy sector in the State.

The Assam government also shared the list of ongoing solar projects along with their tentative completion dates.



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25 MW Namrup Solar PV Project to be completed by December 2024, 70 MW Sonbeel Floating Solar PV Project to be completed by February 2025, 100 MW Tezpur Solar PV Project to be completed by April 2026, 100 MW Batadrava Solar PV Project to be completed by November 2025 and 40 MW Golaghat Solar PV Project to be completed by September 2025.

The announcement comes after the state has been witnessing a massive demand in electricity consumption in the year 2023.

Earlier in September, the Union Power Minister of India, RK Singh allocated an additional 179 MW of power to the state of Assam.

The letter from the Central Electricity Authority states, "Keeping in view the power relinquished by the government of Delhi in NTPC Dadri-1, Plant and the request of Government of Assam, it has been decided to allocate the 179 MW Power (currently allocated to Haryana upto 30.09.2023 vide allocation order dated 28.10.2022) of NTPC's Dadri-I Plant to Assam w.e.f. 01.10.2023 for a period of one year at CERC determined tariff."