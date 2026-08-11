Assam to get 5 Compressed Biogas plants to convert waste, farm residue into clean energy: Himanta

Assam is set to get five Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants that will convert municipal waste and agricultural residue into clean energy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday, August 11.

In a post on X, Sarma said the projects are being developed in Tinsukia and Jorhat and are aimed at converting waste into clean energy for homes and farms.

Compressed Biogas (CBG) is a renewable fuel produced by processing organic waste such as municipal solid waste and agricultural residue. It can be used as a cleaner alternative to conventional fuels, while also helping in the management of waste.

According to the chief minister, the projects include 125 tonnes per day (TPD) municipal solid waste-based plants at both Tinsukia and Jorhat. The plants are currently in progress.

Sarma said the projects are aligned with the Centre's GOBARdhan initiative, which promotes the conversion of cattle dung and other organic waste into biogas, bio-CNG and other useful products.

He said Assam's CBG Policy would further boost the state's green energy push.

"From Waste to Wealth!" Sarma said in his post, adding that the projects would help turn municipal waste and agricultural residue into clean energy.