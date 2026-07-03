Assam to get 500-bed advanced hospital block at Pragjyotishpur Medical College
Assam has announced a 500-bed advanced hospital block at Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital. The project is aimed at expanding affordable, quality care and modernising the state's healthcare network.
- Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called it a major public healthcare push
- The new facility is expected to raise the state's treatment capacity substantially
- Officials said advanced medical services will become more widely accessible
The Assam Government has announced a major boost to the state's healthcare infrastructure with the construction of a 500-bed advanced hospital block at Pragjyotishpur Medical College & Hospital (PMCH).
Sharing the update, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the project reflects the state's commitment to strengthening public healthcare and expanding access to quality medical services.
According to the Chief Minister, the new hospital block will significantly enhance healthcare capacity by providing advanced medical facilities and improving access to affordable, quality treatment for citizens.
The initiative is part of the Assam Government's broader vision to modernise healthcare infrastructure and ensure that world-class medical services are available to people across the state.
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