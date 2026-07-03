Assam to get 500-bed advanced hospital block at Pragjyotishpur Medical College

The Assam Government has announced a major boost to the state's healthcare infrastructure with the construction of a 500-bed advanced hospital block at Pragjyotishpur Medical College & Hospital (PMCH).

Sharing the update, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the project reflects the state's commitment to strengthening public healthcare and expanding access to quality medical services.

According to the Chief Minister, the new hospital block will significantly enhance healthcare capacity by providing advanced medical facilities and improving access to affordable, quality treatment for citizens.

The initiative is part of the Assam Government's broader vision to modernise healthcare infrastructure and ensure that world-class medical services are available to people across the state.