In a bid to promote healthy practices and ensure safe food consumption, Assam is set to welcome four vibrant "Healthy Food Streets" soon. This pilot project, a collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, aims to create exemplary food businesses that prioritize hygiene and offer nutritious options to citizens.

Alongside Assam, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra will also witness the establishment of four such healthy and hygienic food streets each. Moreover, one food street each will grace the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

The primary objective of this initiative is to mitigate food-borne illnesses and improve overall health outcomes in the regions. By setting up healthy food streets, the authorities intend to set a benchmark for best practices in food businesses across the country.

The financial aspect of the project is also noteworthy, with each food street being provided with a substantial financial assistance of Rs. 1 crore. Not only will these food streets improve the local economy, but they will also create significant local employment opportunities and enhance tourism prospects.

To implement this project, the National Health Mission (NHM) will join forces with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, receiving technical support from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Envisaging a total of 100 such food streets across 100 districts nationwide, the NHM will extend financial assistance in ratios of 60:40 or 90:10. The standard branding of these food streets will be in accordance with the FSSAI guidelines, further ensuring quality and safety.

Under this project, comprehensive measures will be undertaken, including training programs for food handlers, independent third-party audits, and certification of Eat Right Street Food Hubs. Additionally, a standardized procedure for modernization of food streets will be developed.