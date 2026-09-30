Assam to get fourth agricultural college, first in Barak Valley: Himanta

Assam is set to get its fourth agricultural college, with the state Cabinet approving the allotment of 84.6 acres of land at Patharkandi in the Barak Valley, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on September 30.

In a post on X, Sarma said the proposed institution would be the first agricultural college in the Barak Valley.

The chief minister said the initiative would create opportunities for young people to pursue agricultural education, research and innovation.

“Assam is set to get its fourth Agricultural College and Barak Valley its first!” Sarma said.

He added that the Cabinet had approved the allotment of the 84.6-acre plot at Patharkandi for the project.



