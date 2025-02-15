Assam is set to strengthen its infrastructure with the 4-lane Gauripur Bypass project on NH-31, an essential development that is expected to significantly enhance connectivity and attract investment to the state.

The Rs 206.88 crore project will improve transportation between key areas such as Dumardoha, Khudimari, Fulkumari, and Baladmara, creating smoother and faster routes for both local and commercial traffic. The project will also enhance road infrastructure and bolster Assam’s appeal as a prime investment hub.

The bid for the project, dated September 2, 2024, was awarded to the lowest evaluated bidder, who quoted a price of Rs 206,88,13,211.

The project aims to address traffic congestion, foster economic growth, and improve Assam's appeal as a prime investment hub.

The successful bidder has been instructed to acknowledge the Letter of Award (LOA) and sign the contract agreement within the prescribed timeline.

Additionally, the bidder is required to provide a performance security of Rs 6.2 crore, along with an additional performance security amounting to the same value, within 30 days of receiving the LOA.

The completion of this project will be a key milestone in Assam’s ongoing infrastructure development, further positioning the state as a critical player in the nation’s growth trajectory.