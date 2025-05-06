Assam may soon get an established Japanese Language Centre, a move aimed at training skilled professionals for short-term employment opportunities in Japan.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this after wrapping up a day of diplomatic engagements with a delegation from ASEAN ONE led by Toshiaki Nishikawa.

The initiative is part of Assam's broader efforts to build long-term educational and economic bridges with Japan, particularly in skill development and human resource exchange.

The proposed language centre would help equip youth from the state with the linguistic and cultural skills required to access job markets in Japan.

Earlier, CM Sarma welcomed a high-profile Japanese delegation led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nukaga Fukushiro. This marks the fourth visit by a senior Japanese team since February, underscoring growing bilateral interest and deepening cooperation.

“These repeated visits by Japan’s top representatives are very encouraging for Assam,” the chief minister said, noting that the state is already implementing multiple development projects with Japanese support. He emphasised that Assam is looking to attract greater investment from Japan through consistent engagement.

Reflecting on his own February visit to Japan, Sarma shared that it was during a dinner hosted by Speaker Fukushiro that he extended an invitation to visit Assam. “He has now come here with a delegation of over 50 members,” Sarma informed the media after accompanying the visitors to the site of the upcoming Tata semiconductor facility.