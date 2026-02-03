Assam to get nearly Rs 50,000 crore in tax devolution in FY 2026-27, Centre steps up development support

Assam is set to receive nearly Rs 50,000 crore as its share of tax devolution in the 2026–27 financial year, according to an official release issued by the Union Ministry of Finance following the presentation of the Union Budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday.

The ministry said that central transfers to Assam have increased substantially over successive Union Budgets, reflecting a sustained push to strengthen the state’s development partnership with the Centre. For the 2026–27 fiscal, Rs 49,725 crore has been earmarked towards tax devolution, while Rs 29,548 crore has been provided as grants-in-aid for 2025–26.

The release stated that the Union Budget 2026–27 has further reinforced Centre–state cooperation by enhancing capital investment support and ensuring a steady flow of resources through tax devolution, grants-in-aid and flagship welfare schemes. These measures, it said, are contributing to the creation of long-term assets, accelerating economic growth and improving the overall quality of life across Assam.

A significant portion of the Centre’s support continues to flow through the Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure scheme, under which Assam has been receiving 50-year interest-free loans for infrastructure creation. The ministry noted that these loans are over and above the recommendations of the Finance Commission. Between 2020–21 and January 12, 2026, Assam received Rs 17,104 crore under this scheme, enabling large-scale infrastructure development and asset creation.

Alongside capital investments, the Centre highlighted the impact of flagship schemes in delivering socio-economic benefits in the state. As of January 2026, more than 2.55 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened in Assam, strengthening financial inclusion. Social security coverage has expanded with 58 lakh enrolments under the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, 1.45 crore enrolments under the PM Suraksha Bima Yojana and around two lakh subscribers under the Atal Pension Yojana.

The ministry said that under the PM Mudra Yojana, loans amounting to a cumulative Rs 74,884 crore have been disbursed in Assam to promote entrepreneurship and support small businesses. Progress has also been recorded in welfare and infrastructure-focused schemes, with more than 40 lakh rural households provided toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) and 57 lakh rural households receiving tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Further, over 50 lakh LPG connections have been released under the PM Ujjwala Yojana, while 1.76 crore Ayushman cards have been created to enhance health security in the state. Food security measures have covered over 2.4 crore beneficiaries under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and 19.3 lakh farmers have benefited from income support under the PM-KISAN scheme.

The ministry said these sustained investments through fiscal transfers, capital support and welfare programmes underline the Union Budget’s commitment to Assam’s inclusive and long-term development, aligning the state’s growth trajectory with the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat.