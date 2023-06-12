Assam is set to witness a significant milestone in its political landscape as a new Assembly House is nearing completion and is scheduled to be inaugurated in August 2023. The current Assam Legislative Assembly building, which was originally a Tea Warehouse, had served as a temporary arrangement when the state's capital shifted from Shillong to Dispur in September 1972. However, after decades of operation in the makeshift building, the need for a modern and permanent structure became evident.

The construction of the new assembly building faced its fair share of challenges and delays, resulting in a revised cost of Rs 351 crore, exceeding the original estimated budget of Rs 234 crore. The project has been meticulously supervised by the Assam Public Works Department, with the expertise of chief architect Dullal Mukherjee and architectural firms Simplex Structure and JD Creations, responsible for the exterior and interior design, respectively.

Spread across a sprawling 10-acre plot, the new Vidhansabha or Legislative Assembly building complex comprises three distinct structures: the main assembly building, Annexe I building, and Annexe II building. The centerpiece, the main assembly building, covers an impressive area of 18,459 square meters and boasts a distinctive pitched roof with a glass top, allowing ample natural lighting to grace its interior. The two-story structure has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate the needs of the Legislative Assembly members.

The first floor of the main assembly building has been specially crafted to house approximately 180 members of the Legislative Assembly. The space has been meticulously planned to facilitate effective discussions, debates, and decision-making processes that shape the future of Assam. Additionally, the new building is equipped with modern infrastructure and amenities, including central air conditioning, seven lifts, including a glass lift and an escalator, ensuring convenience and accessibility for all.

The interior of the assembly building has been adorned with natural stones such as granite, marble, and limestone, showcasing a blend of elegance and durability. Advanced mechanical methods have been employed to install these stones, utilizing embedded metal anchors and ties for secure connections.