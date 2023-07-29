After five decades, Assam is set to witness the inauguration of its new permanent assembly building on July 30. The event will be graced by the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The long-awaited opening of the Assam Legislative Assembly's new building will be attended by current and former Parliamentarians, members of the Assam Legislative Assembly, and other distinguished guests.

Numal Momin, the Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event, stating that all preparations are in place. "The Lok Sabha Speaker, Chief Minister of Assam, along with cabinet colleagues and members of the Assam Legislative Assembly, will be present on the occasion. We are fully prepared for the program," he said.

The new assembly building boasts modern features, with plans to incorporate e-Vidhan technology shortly after its inauguration. This will mark a significant milestone as Assam will have its first-ever modern assembly, equipped with advanced facilities to streamline legislative proceedings.

Prior to the official inauguration, a 'Griha pujan,' an auspicious ceremony, was conducted on July 29 at the newly constructed Assam Legislative Assembly building in Dispur. During the ceremony, Assam Legislative Speaker Biswajit Daimary expressed the historical significance of the Assembly, which dates back to 1937 when it was located in Shillong before being shifted to Dispur. He also conveyed his hopes that the new Assembly House will serve as a platform to address the concerns and issues faced by the people of the state.