The Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Assam government on Monday, November 2, exchanged a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a Skill India International Centre in the state, aimed at equipping young people with industry-relevant skills and improving their access to overseas employment opportunities.

The agreement was exchanged at the Northeast Tourism & Hospitality Skill Conclave 2026, organised by the ministry at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. The proposed centre, to be established under a revised framework, will focus on industry-aligned training, internationally recognised certifications and pathways to employment in foreign markets, according to an official release.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the region's skill development ecosystem and preparing young people to meet international workforce requirements, particularly in tourism and hospitality.

The conclave brought together government representatives, industry stakeholders and skill development institutions to discuss opportunities for international employment and ways to align training programmes with the requirements of overseas employers.

A cluster was also declared under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) initiative, involving the Union ministry, the Assam government, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Numaligarh Refinery Limited and Oil India Limited.

The partnership is intended to strengthen skill development through greater industry participation and collaboration among government agencies and institutions.

Assam Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Biswajit Daimary said young people needed industry-relevant skills to take advantage of emerging employment opportunities in international markets.

Highlighting the Northeast's potential in tourism and hospitality, Daimary called for stronger collaboration between the government, industry and skill development institutions to prepare the region's workforce for changing employment requirements.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary emphasised the need to strengthen the region's skill development infrastructure and create more pathways for young people to access international employment opportunities.

A dedicated workshop on international mobility in tourism and hospitality was also held as part of the conclave. The session brought together stakeholders to deliberate on industry requirements, international skill standards, training opportunities and possible routes for overseas employment.

The discussions focused on the need to prepare candidates with the skills and certifications required by international employers, particularly in sectors where trained professionals can access employment opportunities beyond India.

The proposed Skill India International Centre is expected to serve as part of these efforts by linking skill development with international workforce requirements and helping young people from Assam and the wider Northeast explore overseas career opportunities.

The initiatives announced at the conclave underline the focus on strengthening industry partnerships, improving the relevance of vocational training and expanding employment pathways for the region's youth.