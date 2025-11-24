Assam to hold custody of surrendered ULFA(I) militant Arunodoi Asom: Himanta

Surrendered ULFA(I) commander Arunodoi Asom will remain in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on November 23, signalling a controlled, state-led handling of the high-profile militant’s case.

Asom, also known as Arunodoi Dohotia, gave himself up along with his bodyguard, though officials have yet to disclose where or how the surrender unfolded. Sarma said the insurgent would be held in Tinsukia, with only a possible brief transfer to Guwahati “to meet the DGP”.

“They won’t be taken to Delhi,” the chief minister said, adding that the state government has “no plan” to move them outside Assam.

The development has revived questions around the broader peace process with ULFA(I). Sarma made it clear that talks cannot advance unless the group’s commander-in-chief, Paresh Baruah, joins the table. “Talks can happen only with Paresh Baruah. There is no point talking with someone else,” he said.

Dohotia, considered a senior figure in the outfit, is among those charged by the NIA for the 2018 killing of Assam Police officer Bhaskar Kalita during an operation against ULFA(I). Officials have not commented on whether his surrender could influence pending investigations.