Assam to hold seventh Gunotsav across 35 districts between January and February

The Assam government has announced the schedule for the seventh edition of Gunotsav, with the state-wide school evaluation exercise to be conducted in three phases across 35 districts between January and February 2027.

The first phase will be held from January 6 to 9 and will cover 13 districts — Barpeta, Bajali, Karimganj, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Udalguri, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong and South Salmara-Mankachar.

The second phase is scheduled from January 19 to 22 and will cover 12 districts — Baksa, Biswanath, Chirang, Charaideo, Dhubri, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong.

The third and final phase will take place from February 2 to 5 across 10 districts — Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Cachar, Nalbari, Morigaon, Dima Hasao and Majuli.

The seventh edition of Gunotsav is aimed at evaluating school-level performance and assessing the overall quality of education in government schools across the state.

The phased schedule will allow the authorities to conduct the evaluation exercise across the selected districts over a defined period. The final phase will conclude on February 5, 2027.