Assam to honour 15 teachers with State Teachers’ Award 2026

The Assam government will confer the State Teachers’ Award 2026 on 15 teachers from 14 districts on Saturday, September 5 marking the 65th Teachers’ Day and recognising their contributions to school education in the state.

The award ceremony will be held at the Sri Sri Damodardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati.

The awardees include principals, postgraduate teachers, assistant teachers, head teachers and a headmaster from secondary and elementary education institutions. The selection was made on the recommendations of the State Level Selection Committee and subsequently approved by the state government. The list was issued by the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam.

Nine teachers have been selected under the secondary education category. They are Shyamalima Borah, Principal of Malow Ali Higher Secondary School, Jorhat; Bijan Roy Bhowmick, Assistant Teacher at Kamakhya Vidyalay High School, Kamrup Metropolitan; Manab Bharali, Post Graduate Teacher at Govt Gurdon HS School, Nalbari; Riju Kumar Chutia, Post Graduate Teacher at PM Shri Rahmaria Higher Secondary School, Dibrugarh; Probin Koch, Post Graduate Teacher at Tezpur Govt HS School, Sonitpur; Ranendra Kumar Das, Principal of PM Shri Bhella HS School, Barpeta; Azizur Rahman, Post Graduate Teacher at PM Shri Jamadarhat Janata HS School, Dhubri; Manik Chandra Nath, Assistant Teacher at Barapujia Higher Secondary School, Nagaon; and Bibi Prasad Brahma, Assistant Teacher at Harinaguri High School, Kokrajhar.

Six teachers have been selected under the elementary education category. They are Pulaska Rajkhowa, Head Teacher of Chowkial LP School, Golaghat; Saranga Nirmalia, Head Teacher of Hatikhali Assamese LP School, Lumding, Hojai; Diti Moni Dutta, Assistant Teacher at Phatikachowa Abhoipuria MVS, Dibrugarh; Befula Deka Saikia, Assistant Teacher at No. 182 Gobinda Dham LPS, Darrang; Swastyayan Deb, Assistant Teacher at No. 57 Tikal Par TE LPS, Cachar; and Kamsing Hanse, Headmaster of Bakaliaghat Govt MV School, Karbi Anglong.

Dibrugarh has two award recipients, while the remaining 13 districts have one recipient each. The awardees represent various levels of school education and teaching responsibilities across Assam.