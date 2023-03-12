Assam is all set to host the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship (Men and Women) in Tamulpur from March 20 to 23. The announcement was made by the Assam Kho Kho Association at a press conference held at Hotel City Palace in Guwahati. The championship will be held under the aegis of the Kho Kho Federation of India.

At least 14 countries are expected to participate in the championship, including India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka. More than 400 athletes are expected to participate in the championship.

The selection process for the India team will be held at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati from March 14-18. The results will be announced by the evening of March 18.

Over Rs. 4 crores has been allocated for the championship, which will see some of the best Kho Kho players from across Asia compete for top honours.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the inaugural ceremony of the Asian Kho Kho Championship. Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita will accompany him at the inaugural ceremony. The championship promises to be a thrilling experience for sports enthusiasts, with some of the most talented Kho Kho players from across Asia coming together to showcase their skills.

The theme song for the championship was released earlier today, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the event. All eyes will be on Tamulpur as the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship gets underway, with fans eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious in this highly anticipated competition.