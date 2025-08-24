Assam to host eight book fairs in 2025 to celebrate 'Year of Books'

The Assam government will organise eight book fairs across the state this year to mark the celebration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Books’, the chief minister’s office announced on Sunday. The events will be jointly organised by the Publication Board of Assam and the Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation Ltd.

In a post on X, the CMO said, “Assam Book Fair 2025 is set to spread the joy of reading across eight cities, celebrating literature, learning and the power of books in a special year dedicated to them.”

The fairs will be held in Bongaigaon from October 22 to 29, in Lakhimpur from November 1 to 10, in Nalbari from November 6 to 17, in Jorhat from November 14 to 25, in Tinsukia from November 28 to December 7, in Silchar from December 1 to 10, in Mangaldai from December 12 to 18, and finally in Guwahati from December 24 to January 6.

The decision to observe 2025 as the ‘Year of Books’ was taken by the state cabinet on August 7. As part of the initiative, the government will provide every state employee with Rs 1,000 in November for the purchase of books, an exercise expected to cost around Rs 40 crore. In addition, one-time financial support of Rs 25,000 will be extended to 1,000 young writers, particularly those working in the fields of creative, scientific and academic writing.

The government has also decided to publish a book on the life and works of legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika and distribute copies to eminent personalities and institutions across the country. To ensure smooth organisation of the fairs, the Assam Prakashan Parishad will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for each district-level event and Rs 2.5 lakh for those held at co-district headquarters.