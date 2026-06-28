Assam to host FIFA World Cup fan parks in Guwahati and Dibrugarh

Football enthusiasts in Assam will be able to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 matches at dedicated fan parks to be set up in Guwahati and Dibrugarh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday, June 28.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the CM FIFA Fan Park initiative, organised by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), aims to provide football fans with a unique community viewing experience during the tournament.

The fan parks will open at Latasil Playground in Guwahati on June 29 and at Chowkidingee Field in Dibrugarh on June 30, allowing supporters to watch the matches on large screens alongside fellow fans.

Calling on football lovers from across the country to participate, Sarma said watching the World Cup together with hundreds of supporters would make the experience even more memorable.