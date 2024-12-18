Union Minister for the Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, announced that India’s second semiconductor manufacturing facility will be established in Assam. This project, spearheaded by the Tata Group, involves an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, marking a transformative milestone for the Northeast’s industrial landscape.

Scindia emphasised the region’s rapid development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, citing infrastructure advancements, reduced conflict, and increased investment. He credited initiatives like the Vibrant Villages Program and massive infrastructural projects for changing the narrative around the Northeast.

Discussing Manipur’s ongoing challenges, Scindia rejected claims that the unrest is a recent phenomenon, noting that it spans decades. “Manipur is a situation that has been there for the last 25 to 40 years. So it's not something that has been created by this government. We are talking to all factions and we are trying to bring about an amicable solution,” he said.

Highlighting progress, he pointed to an 80% drop in conflict incidents over the last decade, the integration of 70% more insurgents into mainstream society, and a surge in peace agreements. “The Northeast has never been as peaceful as it is today,” he added.

On infrastructure, Scindia detailed achievements, including the construction of over 16,000 km of national highways, a jump in railway expansion from 6.5 km to 19 km per month, and the establishment of 17 airports compared to just nine in 2014. Additionally, 20 waterways have been developed for transportation, up from just one.

He also shared plans for the Northeast Investor Summit, slated for March or April 2025, following roadshows in major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai. These events have already secured Rs 45,000 crore in investment commitments.

Scindia credited the region’s growth, estimated between 9.5% and 11% annually, as a key driver of India’s overall development. “The Northeast is no longer the last mile; it is the growth engine of India,” he stated.