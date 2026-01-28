Assam to host international conference on internationalisation of higher education

The Higher Education Department of the Government of Assam will organise a two-day international conference on the internationalisation of higher education at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, on January 29 and 30.

Titled “International Conference on Internationalization of Higher Education”, the event aims to promote academic cooperation, research-driven innovation and global collaboration for a sustainable future, officials said.

The conference is being sponsored by the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan and Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA/PM-USHA), Assam, under the Higher Education Department.

According to officials, the conference will be attended by 66 national and international delegates from 13 foreign countries. Participants include research scholars, faculty members from colleges and universities, and students from institutions across Assam.

The conference seeks to address emerging challenges in higher education, explore global models of multidisciplinary and transdisciplinary learning, and find workable solutions suitable for the state. It will also focus on strengthening academic collaboration to support effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Officials said the initiative aims to encourage collaborative research between faculty members of Assam’s higher educational institutions and international academicians, which is expected to lead to quality research output and a stronger research culture in the state.

The conference will also highlight graduate employability, particularly in sectors such as IT, medical and nursing, and hospitality, while promoting innovation in key regional sectors.

As part of the programme, memoranda of understanding (MoUs) will be signed, and networking sessions will be held between invited speakers and members of the academic community to strengthen the research ecosystem.

On January 30, a special session titled “Employment Opportunities and Industry-Academia Connect” will be organised to explore job opportunities in India and abroad. The session will focus on strengthening industry-academia linkages for curriculum development, training, internships and employment in line with industry requirements, officials added.