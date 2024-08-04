Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that the state will introduce a new domicile policy, restricting eligibility for government jobs to individuals born in Assam. The policy aims to prioritize residents of the state for public sector positions and is part of a broader effort to address local employment concerns.

The move comes as the state government seeks to ensure that employment opportunities within the public sector are directed towards those who have a strong connection to Assam. This new policy is expected to impact recruitment practices for various government roles across the state.

In the same address, Sarma announced a significant policy change concerning inter-religion land transfers. He stated, "Earlier, inter-religion land transfers happened freely. Hindus used to buy land from Muslims, and Muslims used to buy land from Hindus. We cannot stop the buying or selling of lands. However, the Assam government has now decided that for a Hindu's land to be bought by a Muslim, and vice versa, the Chief Minister's approval will be required. Without the Chief Minister's approval, no land buying or selling between Hindus and Muslims will take place."

Further strengthening his address, Sarma announced a forthcoming law mandating life imprisonment for individuals convicted of 'love jihad.' This proposed legislation, aligning with recent legal proposals in Uttar Pradesh, aims to address deceptive romantic relationships where an individual's religion or identity is concealed. Sarma emphasized that those found guilty of 'love jihad,' defined as deceitful romantic relationships exploiting interfaith dynamics, will face severe legal consequences.