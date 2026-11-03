The Assam government has decided to increase the number of Gajamitra teams across the state from the existing 81 to at least 150 as part of efforts to address rising human-elephant conflict, prevent forest encroachment and strengthen wildlife management.

State Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah announced the decision following a three-hour review meeting with senior Forest Department officials and Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) from across Assam. The DFOs participated in the meeting virtually.

The minister said the expansion of Gajamitra teams was aimed at improving coordination and response mechanisms in areas affected by human-elephant conflict, which has led to human casualties and damage to agricultural fields.

Emphasising the need for human-elephant coexistence, Mallabaruah said the additional teams would be constituted within the next two to three days.

The meeting also reviewed measures to address the shortage of legally available mining sites in view of ongoing development activities across the state. The minister said the government had decided to invite tenders for mineral resources identified as suitable for mining in the respective District Survey Reports (DSRs).

Officials have been directed to complete the tendering process for the identified minerals before November 10.

Forest encroachment and illegal tree felling were among the other key issues discussed during the meeting. Mallabaruah said the department was examining the use of satellite-based monitoring systems to identify encroachment in forest areas on a daily basis.

According to the minister, the proposed monitoring mechanism would enable authorities to detect fresh encroachments in real time, issue alerts and take timely action. The technology would also be used to monitor incidents of illegal tree felling.

Reiterating the government's position on forest encroachment, Mallabaruah said anti-encroachment operations would continue across Assam and that illegal occupation of forest land would not be tolerated.

He cited recent eviction and anti-encroachment operations in Nagaon, Hojai and Dhubri districts, adding that similar drives would be undertaken in other parts of the state.

The Forest Department, he said, would continue to focus on addressing these challenges through enforcement measures, improved monitoring and coordination among officials.