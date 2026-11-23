Assam Minister for Women and Child Development Ajanta Neog has announced that the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and helpers in the state will be increased soon.

She said Assam has already established 10,000 model Anganwadi centres as part of efforts to strengthen childcare and nutrition infrastructure across the state.

Neog also highlighted that Assam has, for the first time, introduced one-time financial assistance for Anganwadi workers and helpers after retirement, recognising their service and contribution to the sector.