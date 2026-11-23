Assam to increase honorarium of Anganwadi workers and helpers soon, says Minister Ajanta Neog
Ajanta Neog announced that Assam will soon increase the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and helpers. The move accompanies expanded model centres and post-retirement financial assistance.
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Story highlights
- Ajanta Neog currently leads Assam’s women and child development department
- Ten thousand model Anganwadi centres have already been established statewide
- The centres aim to strengthen childcare and nutrition infrastructure across Assam
Assam Minister for Women and Child Development Ajanta Neog has announced that the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and helpers in the state will be increased soon.
She said Assam has already established 10,000 model Anganwadi centres as part of efforts to strengthen childcare and nutrition infrastructure across the state.
Neog also highlighted that Assam has, for the first time, introduced one-time financial assistance for Anganwadi workers and helpers after retirement, recognising their service and contribution to the sector.
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