Assam to introduce AI tools in school education, pilot project to cover 70 schools

Assam is set to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into school education, with Samagra Shiksha Assam signing agreements with six corporate entities and IIT Madras to train teachers in the use of AI-based tools for lesson planning.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the initiative aims to integrate technology, particularly AI, into school education and equip teachers with modern tools for preparing lesson plans.

Under the initiative, IIT Madras will provide a specialised AI platform developed for educational purposes. The first phase will focus on training teachers in Assam to use the platform for designing lesson plans.

A similar memorandum of understanding has also been signed with Google AI, with the objective of enabling teachers to use AI-based tools for lesson planning and classroom preparation.

Pegu said a pilot project will initially be launched in 70 schools, where teachers will be trained to design lesson plans using the new AI tools.

The initiative is aimed at building teachers’ technological capabilities and exploring the use of AI to improve teaching and learning practices in Assam’s schools.