Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a targeted investment of over Rs 4,000 crore to transform the state's Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and skill development ecosystem into world-class Centres of Excellence, emphasising that vocational education deserves the same recognition as premier institutions like IITs.

In a post on X, Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message that both IITs and ITIs are equally important to the nation's future reflected the need to recognise skilled workers and vocational graduates as key contributors to India's development.

“Whether it is an IIT or an ITI, for me, both are equally the treasures of my country, the strength of my nation, and the future of India,” Sarma quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

The Chief Minister said Assam was working towards strengthening both higher education and technical skill training, with investments aimed at aligning vocational education with emerging industries and technological advancements.

Under the initiatives outlined by Sarma, Rs 2,390 crore is being invested in an Industry 4.0 overhaul in partnership with Tata Technologies and over 20 global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The initiative will transform 77 technical institutions, including 43 ITIs and 34 polytechnics, into Centres of Excellence equipped to train students in electric vehicles, industrial robotics, 3D printing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI-driven manufacturing.

The Rs 1,016-crore Assam Skill University, being developed in Mangaldai, is expected to offer courses ranging from vocational diplomas to B.Tech, MBA and doctoral programmes in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science and digital manufacturing.

Another Rs 600-crore hub-and-spoke school skill network, in partnership with Tata Nelco and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Assam, will establish 50 Skill Hubs and 500 Spoke Centres across educational institutions to extend industry-oriented training to rural areas.

The Chief Minister also highlighted industry-led skill clusters under the PM-SETU initiative, including PSU-backed ITI clusters in Jorhat in collaboration with Numaligarh Refinery Limited and in Tinsukia with Oil India Limited, aimed at aligning training with regional industrial requirements.

Additionally, a Skill India International Centre (SIIC) is being developed in Guwahati, alongside nine Multi-Skill Centres of Excellence across districts, including Majuli, Kokrajhar, Silchar and Dibrugarh. An international partnership with ITE Singapore is also expected to support skill development and prepare Assam's youth for employment opportunities abroad.

Sarma said the state's ambition was to emerge as the skill capital of Eastern India, with a focus on developing a skilled workforce capable of contributing to a self-reliant Assam and a developed India.