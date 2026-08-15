Assam to invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure over next five years: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 15 announced that the state will invest Rs 1.50 lakh crore in infrastructure development over the next five years, with Rs 50,000 crore to be mobilised from the state’s own resources and another Rs 1 lakh crore expected from the Centre.

Addressing the 80th Independence Day celebrations in Guwahati after hoisting the National Flag, Sarma said the investment between 2026 and 2031 would focus on roads, schools, urbanisation, rural development and other major infrastructure projects.

He said the government aims to build a ‘Viksit Assam’ by 2047, adding that the state’s economy has nearly tripled over the past decade. Referring to the upcoming semiconductor facility, he said Assam was transitioning from “chai to chip” and emerging as a destination for advanced industries.

Sarma said Assam had faced decades of insurgency and lacked the natural advantages of some other states, but asserted that the “Assam model of development” was now emerging as a successful model based on infrastructure, investment and economic growth.

Condoling the deaths and devastation caused by the recent floods, particularly in eastern Assam, the Chief Minister assured that there would be no shortage of funds for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people and areas.

He also announced a 30-day special crackdown on child marriage from November 1, stating that the government would continue its efforts to eradicate underage marriages and polygamy in the state.

The Chief Minister announced the creation of a new Youth Development and Empowerment Department for skill enhancement and the overall development of young people. He also announced the creation of eight new co-districts and said pending government files would be cleared in mission mode.

On the upcoming Census, Sarma appealed to people from different parts of the country who have settled in Assam and assimilated into Assamese society to mention Assamese as their mother tongue, while allowing people in Barak Valley and tribal communities to identify their respective languages.

Sarma also announced that Assam would commemorate 800 years of the arrival of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha in 2028, highlighting his role in shaping the state’s history and integration