Assam to invest Rs 4,000 crore in pressurised irrigation network over five years: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 18 shared details of a major irrigation initiative under the Assam Budget 2026, announcing that nearly Rs 4,000 crore will be invested over the next five years to develop a pressurised piped irrigation distribution network across the state.

Sharing the update on X, the Chief Minister said the initiative aims to minimise water loss and improve irrigation efficiency under the "Per Drop More Crop" approach, noting that conventional open canal systems lose nearly 40–50 per cent of water through seepage and evaporation.

Under the project, the government will first conduct a detailed assessment of lean-season surface water availability in major rivers, including the Barak, Subansiri, Manas, Beki, Puthimari, Jia Bharali, Dhansiri and Kopili.

Based on the assessment, small and medium lift irrigation schemes supported by pressurised piped distribution networks will be implemented to provide efficient irrigation to agricultural land.

According to the Chief Minister, the proposed system requires less land than conventional canals, reducing land acquisition challenges while preventing water loss and enabling faster implementation. The initiative is expected to enhance irrigation coverage, improve agricultural productivity and strengthen farmers' livelihoods as part of the state's vision of building a Viksit Assam.