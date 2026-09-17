Assam to launch dairy milk societies to boost milk production, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the state government is taking special measures to increase milk production and bring about a dairy revolution in the state.

Sarma said the government plans to form Dairy Milk Societies to strengthen milk production and create better opportunities for dairy farmers.

Under the initiative, dairy farmers will receive an additional Rs 5 per litre of milk, providing them with an added financial incentive to increase production.

The Chief Minister said the initiative is aimed at strengthening the dairy sector while improving the income of cattle farmers across Assam.

The proposed dairy milk societies are expected to provide a more organised platform for milk producers and contribute towards expanding the state's milk production ecosystem.

Sarma said the government would continue taking steps to support dairy farmers and promote the growth of the sector in Assam.