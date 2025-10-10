Assam to launch formal probe into Tezpur University leadership amid campus tensions

The Government of Assam has ordered an independent inquiry into the functioning of Tezpur University's Vice Chancellor following mounting allegations that have sparked conflict on campus. The decision comes after the Governor, serving as Chancellor of the university, reviewed media reports documenting serious tensions within the institution.

A three-member Fact Finding Committee has been constituted to investigate the matter, with Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, appointed as chairman. The committee will submit its findings within seven days.

"A formal inquiry is warranted to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the matter," according to the official notification issued by the Governor's Secretariat on October 8, 2025.

The composition of the committee reflects the gravity with which authorities are treating the situation. Prof Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, and Narayan Konwar, IAS and Secretary to the Department of Higher Education, complete the panel.

The committee has been tasked with meeting all stakeholders, including students, faculty, and staff, to understand the ground situation. Their mandate includes reviewing university documents and communications, evaluating the context of the crisis, and recommending solutions to prevent future incidents.

"The Committee shall visit the University, meet all stakeholders and record their complaints/statements and furnish a detailed factual report" within the specified timeframe, the notification states.

The inquiry carries significant implications for Tezpur University's operations and leadership structure. The committee is empowered to co-opt experts in law, finance, and audit if needed, with costs to be borne by the university's Registrar.

University authorities have been directed to ensure full cooperation with the investigation process. The findings are expected to shape administrative reforms and governance practices at the institution going forward.