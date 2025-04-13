Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma showcased a Made-in-India robotic surgery machine, Medi JARVIS, on his official X handle. The machine will be launched at the State Cancer Institute today, April 13.

Taking to X, the Assam chief minister wrote on April 12, "Medi JARVIS to aid the Iron Men and Women of real life - doctors!"

"We are all set to dedicate the Made in India Robotic Surgery Machine at the State Cancer Institute tomorrow which can execute complex surgeries with ease," the post read.

Medi JARVIS to aid the Iron Men and Women of real life- doctors!



We are all set to dedicate the Made in India, Robotic Surgery Machine at the State Cancer Institute tomorrow which can execute complex surgeries with ease.



First glimpses 📷 pic.twitter.com/5pAMCPiGN2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 12, 2025

He said the machine will help doctors perform complex surgeries more easily.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday lauded the efforts of the Assam Police and leaders from the minority community for ensuring peace across the state amid intelligence inputs warning of possible unrest over the protest on the Waqf Amendment Act.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma emphasized that despite apprehensions of protests on Friday, the situation remained largely calm, with only minor demonstrations reported at three locations.

"Yesterday was Friday, and we had strong intelligence that Assam is going to witness some kind of disturbance as a result of protest by the minority community. We received that input five days ago. Assam Police has worked with and approached every single leader of the minority community. Our SPs got in touch with various Masjid communities and various important persons from the minority community," the Assam Chief Minister said.