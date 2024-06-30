Assam to launch medical institute at IIT Guwahati, set to boost advanced treatments
Assam is set to establish the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute at IIT Guwahati, aiming to revolutionise health research and treatments in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the initiative, highlighting its focus on advanced technology, knowledge creation, and affordable healthcare.
Assam is poised to make a significant leap in healthcare education and innovation with the upcoming Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG).
Taking to Twitter Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "The Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute, coming up at IITG, is set to revolutionize research & study of health and will boost advanced treatments through the help of latest technology in the State."
The Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute, coming up at IITG, is set to revolutionize research & study of health and will boost advanced treatments through the help of latest technology in the State. pic.twitter.com/4ZzjnkA67C— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 30, 2024
This state-of-the-art facility aims to transform medical research and education in the region, integrating advanced technology into healthcare practices. The institute will focus on three key areas: knowledge creation, centres of excellence, and healthcare services.
The institute's curriculum will offer postgraduate medical programmes, integrated PhD courses, and faculty development initiatives. The institute plans to establish centres of excellence in research and development, connected health, and simulation labs featuring augmented and virtual reality technologies.
Healthcare services at the institute will span tertiary to primary care, with an emphasis on affordable diagnostics and data-driven health approaches. The institute will also explore cutting-edge fields such as digital health, AI, and machine learning applications in medicine.
Unique features of the institute include facilities for robotic surgery, multi-organ transplants, and a stem cell therapy unit. AAHII will also house a tertiary neonatal ICU and provide quaternary trauma care, setting new standards for medical treatment in Assam.
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