Assam is set to launch the Northeast’s first Pumped Storage Project (PSP) — a new hydroelectric storage system designed to ensure grid stability and meet peak power demand.

The project, a major step towards strengthening energy infrastructure, is part of Greenko Group’s Rs 12,000 crore investment in the state. The state is poised to witness a major boost as work is expected to begin this year.

Greenko Group had committed to investing at the #AdvantageAssam2 summit.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently held a follow-up meeting with the company to review progress and finalise timelines, with work expected to begin within the year, he informed on his official X handle.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Had a productive follow up meeting with the Greenko Group on their investment commitments made during #AdvantageAssaam2. We are expecting work to commence on over ₹12,000 cr of power related projects before the year."

The PSP marks a significant leap in Assam’s push for sustainable energy solutions, positioning the state as a key player in India’s green power transition.