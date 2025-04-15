Assam to launch NE's first hydroelectric project as part of Rs 12,000 crore Greenko investment
Assam is launching the Northeast's first Pumped Storage Project to boost energy infrastructure. Greenko Group's Rs 12,000 crore investment will commence this year, reinforcing Assam's green power role.
Assam is set to launch the Northeast’s first Pumped Storage Project (PSP) — a new hydroelectric storage system designed to ensure grid stability and meet peak power demand.
The project, a major step towards strengthening energy infrastructure, is part of Greenko Group’s Rs 12,000 crore investment in the state. The state is poised to witness a major boost as work is expected to begin this year.
Greenko Group had committed to investing at the #AdvantageAssam2 summit.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently held a follow-up meeting with the company to review progress and finalise timelines, with work expected to begin within the year, he informed on his official X handle.
Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Had a productive follow up meeting with the Greenko Group on their investment commitments made during #AdvantageAssaam2. We are expecting work to commence on over ₹12,000 cr of power related projects before the year."
The PSP marks a significant leap in Assam’s push for sustainable energy solutions, positioning the state as a key player in India’s green power transition.
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