Assam to launch tea and golf trail to attract high-value global tourists

The Assam government has announced the launch of the Assam Tea and Golf Trail, a signature tourism initiative aimed at positioning the state as a premier destination for high-value domestic and international travellers.

Presenting the 2026-27 State Budget in the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 10, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the initiative will combine Assam's globally acclaimed tea heritage with its scenic golf courses to create a unique experiential tourism circuit.

The minister noted that Assam is home to three 18-hole championship golf courses and 10 nine-hole golf courses, many of which are located within picturesque tea estates, offering a distinctive tourism experience.

The proposed Tea and Golf Trail will be developed in partnership with tea estates, the tourism and hospitality industry, and local communities.

According to the government, the initiative aims to showcase Assam's iconic tea gardens alongside its golfing infrastructure, while promoting premium tourism experiences that cater to affluent travellers.

The project is expected to strengthen Assam's tourism brand, generate new economic opportunities for local communities, and enhance the state's appeal as a luxury and experiential travel destination in India and abroad.