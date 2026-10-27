Assam will levy a Green Cess on the transfer of ownership of older vehicles, with the proceeds intended to support the state’s greening initiatives, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on social media platform X.

According to the Chief Minister’s announcement, the measure aims to discourage the use of older, more polluting vehicles and encourage people to switch to newer, less polluting alternatives.

The Green Cess is being introduced as part of the state’s efforts to promote environmental sustainability and support greening initiatives.

However, certain categories of vehicles will be exempt from the levy. These include two-wheelers, three-wheelers, electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles.

The announcement did not specify the cess rates, the age threshold for vehicles covered under the measure or the date from which it will come into effect.