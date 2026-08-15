Assam to mark 800 years of Sukapha’s arrival with grand global celebration in 2028: Himanta

Assam will commemorate 800 years of the arrival of Ahom kingdom founder Swargadeo Chao Lung Sukapha in the Brahmaputra Valley in 2028 with a grand programme aimed at showcasing his legacy and the state’s rich cultural heritage to India and the world, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Independence Day.

Sarma said Sukapha occupies a "unique and everlasting place" in Assam's history, with his arrival marking the beginning of a lasting journey of integration, coexistence and unity that went on to shape Assamese society.

"As Assam approaches 800 years since his arrival in 2028, the State will commemorate this historic milestone with a grand programme that takes his legacy and rich cultural heritage to India and the world," Sarma said in a social media post.

Sukapha, regarded as the founder of the Ahom kingdom, entered the Brahmaputra Valley in 1228 and established the Ahom rule in Assam, which continued for nearly six centuries.

The proposed 800-year commemoration is expected to highlight the historical, cultural and civilisational legacy associated with the Ahom period and Sukapha's contribution to the evolution of Assamese society.