The Government of Assam has urged all citizens to participate in Earth Hour 2025, a global movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-India) to raise awareness about climate change and energy conservation.

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, individuals, businesses, and institutions across Assam are encouraged to switch off all non-essential lights as a symbolic gesture of commitment to environmental sustainability.

This annual initiative serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address climate change and promote energy-efficient practices. The Assam government has emphasized that small actions, like conserving electricity, can collectively contribute to a more sustainable future.

Citizens are encouraged to spread awareness and participate in Earth Hour, reinforcing Assam’s commitment to global environmental efforts.



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