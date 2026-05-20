Assam to pass UCC legislation in first assembly session: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 20 announced that the state government is preparing to introduce legislation on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during the upcoming session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The four-day Assembly session is scheduled to be held from May 21 to May 26.

Addressing reporters, Sarma said the government intends to table the proposed legislation and seek its passage during the session.

“UCC is our resolve. In the first session of the 16th Legislative Assembly, we will pass this important law,” the Chief Minister said.

He reiterated that implementing the Uniform Civil Code has been a long-standing commitment of his government.

“It has been our long-term commitment that if I returned as Chief Minister, we would move ahead with implementing the UCC. We are proceeding in that direction,” Sarma said.

The proposed move is expected to be a significant legislative step for the newly constituted government and could trigger political debate during the Assembly proceedings.

The Uniform Civil Code aims to establish a common set of civil laws governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption, irrespective of religion.