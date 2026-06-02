Assam to plant 1 crore saplings on World Environment Day with participation of 35 lakh SHG women

The Assam government has planned a massive plantation drive across the state on June 5, aiming to plant 1 crore saplings with the participation of more than 35 lakh women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora said the initiative is part of the state government's commitment to preserving ecological balance and promoting environmental sustainability.

“As part of the Assam government's commitment towards preserving ecological balance, a massive plantation drive has been planned involving over 35 lakh woman SHG members, aiming at 1 crore plantation across Assam on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5,” Bora said.

The minister stated that under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state government has consistently prioritised environmental protection and sustainable development through large-scale afforestation programmes, forest reclamation initiatives, promotion of clean energy and the use of modern technology in conservation efforts.

Ahead of the campaign, Bora chaired a review meeting in Guwahati with senior officials of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department to assess preparations and implementation strategies for the plantation drive. A senior official from the Environment and Forest Department also attended the meeting.

The minister directed officials to make all necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth and successful execution of the programme, with active public participation and effective monitoring mechanisms.

During the meeting, officials also reviewed ongoing initiatives under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, including the Lakhpati Baideo Programme.

Senior officials present at the meeting included Additional Chief Secretary B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, Mission Director of ASRLM Kuntalmoni Sarma Bordoloi, SPMS officials Anindita Deka and Nabajit Bharali, and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Hirdesh Mishra, among others.