Assam to provide subsidised masur dal, sugar to NFSA families from August

The Assam government will begin distributing subsidised masur dal and sugar to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from August, with the subsidy linked to prevailing market prices, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced while presenting the Assam Budget 2026-27 on July 10.

The minister said the decision has been taken in view of the sharp rise in the prices of essential commodities, which has been attributed to the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

"Our Government will start distribution of subsidised Masur Dal and Sugar to NFSA ration card holders from August. As prices of these essential commodities have risen due to the West Asia crisis, the subsidy amount shall be variable and linked to market prices," Baruah said.

Under the proposed mechanism, the subsidy will not remain fixed but will be adjusted based on fluctuations in market prices to ensure that beneficiaries continue to receive relief from inflation.

The Finance Minister also announced that the government would examine the feasibility of including mustard oil in the subsidised basket in the future.

He said the government's priority would be to promote locally produced mustard oil, thereby supporting Assam's farmers while strengthening the state's agricultural economy.

The initiative is expected to provide relief to lakhs of NFSA beneficiaries across Assam by reducing the burden of rising food prices while encouraging the consumption and production of locally sourced agricultural products.