The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam on October 16 announced the commencement of a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, with the draft voters’ list scheduled to be published on November 12 and the final list on January 4, 2027.

The exercise aims to ensure accurate, inclusive and error-free electoral rolls by identifying duplicate entries, names of deceased electors and those who have permanently shifted, the CEO’s office said in a statement.

As part of the revision, polling stations will also be rationalised and reorganised following 100 per cent physical verification of existing locations and the relevant sections of electoral rolls.

The rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations will be completed by November 2, while the integrated draft electoral rolls will be published on November 12.

Electors will be able to submit claims and objections from November 12 to December 11. These will be disposed of by December 28, ahead of the publication of the final electoral rolls on January 4, 2027. Claims and objections received during the continuous updation period will be resolved before the draft rolls are published, the statement added.

Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will identify and remove duplicate entries, names of deceased electors and those who have permanently shifted, using Form 7 and other applicable provisions.

The EROs will also assess the need for additional polling stations, ensuring that the number of electors attached to a polling station does not exceed 1,200 without prior approval from the Election Commission.

Where feasible, sections attached to neighbouring polling stations will be rationalised before proposing new polling stations to ensure an equitable distribution of electors. The jurisdiction of each polling station will be clearly defined to prevent overlap.

The CEO’s office said efforts would also be made to ensure that no elector has to travel more than 2 km to reach a polling station or cross natural barriers.

District Election Officers (DEOs) will arrange physical verification of all existing and proposed polling station locations through designated senior officers. The inspections will assess the condition and suitability of buildings and their compliance with the Election Commission’s prescribed standards.

Before proposals for new polling stations are finalised, DEOs will consult representatives of recognised political parties and forward consolidated proposals to the CEO for approval by the Election Commission.

Any proposal to shift an existing polling station will also require complete physical verification and inspection, along with the latitude and longitude of the proposed location, the statement said.

The CEO’s office and DEOs will hold regular consultations with political parties to share updates on the revision and seek feedback.

The CEO appealed to electors, recognised political parties and other stakeholders to cooperate with the exercise, which aims to strengthen the integrity of electoral rolls and ensure convenient access to polling stations for all eligible voters.