Assam to push high-value crops, makhana and horticulture to raise farm incomes: Minister Pijush Hazarika

Assam is set to expand cultivation of high-value crops, horticulture and makhana as part of a broader push to increase farm incomes and make agriculture more market-oriented, Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika said on August 24.

Speaking at a state-level workshop on strengthening business opportunities for agriculture and allied products at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, Hazarika said the state would focus on crops that require less land and shorter cultivation cycles while offering higher returns.

He said farmers should continue paddy cultivation but adopt double and triple cropping to increase the productivity of agricultural land.

Around 250 progressive farmers from across Assam attended the workshop, with 21 of them sharing their experiences, challenges and suggestions with the minister. Hazarika said their inputs would be considered while preparing the Agriculture Department's roadmap for the next five years.

The minister also announced that makhana cultivation would be promoted in Assam in "mission mode". Though Bihar remains a major makhana-producing state, he said Assam has suitable potential to develop the crop as an additional source of income, particularly alongside fisheries.

Hazarika said makhana could potentially generate an additional ₹40,000-₹50,000 per bigha, compared with around ₹1 lakh per bigha from fisheries in some cases. Makhana seeds will be provided to farmers from February next year, he said.

The government is also targeting a major expansion of horticulture. Hazarika said Assam aims to distribute around seven crore fruit saplings to farmers during the next season, with greater emphasis on fruits, litchi and other horticultural crops.

He highlighted the international demand for litchi and said increasing its production would be a priority. Special distribution of coconut saplings will also begin this year in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts.

Irrigation expansion is another key component of the government's plan. Hazarika said around 21 per cent of Assam's agricultural land is currently covered by irrigation, and the government aims to increase the coverage by another 20 per cent over the next five years.

He said externally aided projects worth around ₹5,000 crore for agriculture and ₹6,000 crore for irrigation have been proposed, reflecting the government's focus on improving agricultural infrastructure.

The workshop also brought farmers, agri-entrepreneurs and exporters into discussions on production, quality standards, value addition, transportation, market linkages and exports. Hazarika stressed the need to strengthen the entire chain from cultivation to domestic and international markets.

The Agriculture Department also launched a compilation of its schemes and the portal of the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm during the programme.

Panel discussions covered the potential of organic farming in Assam, agricultural infrastructure and quality standards, transportation and export promotion, as well as the commercial prospects of honey, spices, quality rice, fruits and vegetables.

The minister said the government would use crop diversification, horticulture, irrigation, value addition, market access and exports to build a more profitable agricultural economy in Assam.